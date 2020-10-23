SPD: Wanted Shreveport man behind bars, accused of fatally shooting his cousin

Tyrese Graham, 21, is charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of his cousin, 19-year-old Brandon Graham. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of fatally shooting his teenage cousin after mishandling a gun last week is behind bars following an investigation by Shreveport Police Homicide Detectives.

According to SPD, 21-year-old Tyrese Graham is charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Brandon Graham.

The fatal shooting happened on Monday, October 12 in the 2600 block of Greenwood Road. Shreveport police say they received a call around 9:00 p.m. about someone being shot and when they arrived at the scene, they found Brandon Graham with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Willis Knighton North where he later died from his injuries.

Related Content Victim identified in Monday night’s fatal shooting in Shreveport

SPD says investigators with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Unit were called and launched an investigation. CSIU collected evidence from the scene and detectives canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses.

From the information that investigators gathered, the victim’s cousin, Tyrese Graham, allegedly mishandled a firearm and shot his cousin in the head.

An warrant for Tyrese Graham’s arrest was procured on Tuesday, October 20 and Graham was arrested on Wednesday, October 21.

Following and interview, Graham was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.