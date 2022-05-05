SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was arrested after police say an argument in west Shreveport escalated violently on Thursday.

Skylar Thomas is charged with second-degree aggravated battery in relation to the shooting Thursday morning in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police say they arrived at the scene on the 3400 block of Hardy St. around 9:00 a.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation results say he was in an argument with a woman who left before returning with a gun and firing at him.

Thomas was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Thursday afternoon. The shooting is still under investigation.