SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to a call for a stolen vehicle that ended in a car crash in southeast Shreveport.

According to police, a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of a Walmart at 1645 E Bert Kouns. Officers spotted the truck traveling southbound and tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused.

The vehicle fled and crashed into a Black Volvo SUV and kept going until it crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Youree Drive and E. Flournoy Lucas Road.





After crashing into the pole, police say the driver tried to make a run for it but she was tased by officers on the scene.

There were no major injuries as a result of this crash, and the driver of the stolen car was arrested.