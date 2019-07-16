SPD: Woman dies after being run over during argument

Police say two women were arguing in the 3600 block of Southern Ave. Tuesday afternoon when one of them got into her car and ran over the other one, killing her.(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the death of a woman who was run over during an argument with another woman.

It happened around Noon Tuesday in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue. Police say two women were arguing when one of them got into her car and ran over the other one, killing her.

Police say they have someone detained, but are not releasing further details. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

