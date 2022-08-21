SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street.

When they first arrived, SPD officers found a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Officers then drove down Myrtle where they found a gray Chevrolet Impala crashed into a tree with its female driver suffering a gunshot wound to the neck inside the car. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have no suspects as yet, but report a white Jeep Cherokee was seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting or either of the crashes is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.