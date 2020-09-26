SPD: Woman gunned down during domestic dispute in N. Shreveport, shooter kills himself

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is fighting for her life and a man is dead following a shooting a gas station in north Shreveport late Friday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called after 10:40 p.m. about a shooting at a Chevron gas station in the 3100 block of North Market Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with several gunshots wounds and learned that she had been involved in a domestic dispute and was shot by her significant other. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to another shooting in the 1700 block of Nash Street and found a man who died from what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. SPD says investigators soon determined the two shootings were related to one another.

During the investigation, officers learned that after a domestic dispute, the man allegedly shot the woman at the gas station and fled the scene before shooting and killing himself on another street.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

