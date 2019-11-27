SPD: Woman shot in Lakeside drive-by, toddler narrowly missed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a woman was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in Shreveport’s Lakeside neighborhood.

It happened in the 2700 block of Harp Street around 6:36 p.m., according to Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Police say someone pulled up next to the victims’ car on Hearne Avenue and fired multiple gunshots into the driver’s side. The woman, who was a passenger, was struck in the abdomen.

The driver of the car that was hit pulled up to a home on Harp Street, where they called the police to report the shooting. Police say there was also a one-year-old boy in the vehicle that was not hit.

Officers say they questioned the driver of the car that was hit and described him as being cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing.

The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. She is expected to survive her injuries.

