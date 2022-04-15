SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is a large police presence currently in the Fairfield neighborhood after a woman was shot and a suspect barricaded themself inside a home.

Shreveport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Atkins Avenue just after 11:45 Thursday night. When they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transferred to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

As of 3:30 a.m., there were at least 19 Shreveport Police units still on the scene. SPD says that a suspect in the shooting has barricaded himself inside a home and hostage negotiators are currently on the scene.

This is an ongoing situation. We do have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.