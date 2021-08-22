SPD confirm second victim dead, another critical in Sunday afternoon shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police confirm a second person has died and a third victim is fighting for his life after a pair of shootings late Sunday afternoon in Shreveport.

It all happened just after 5:30 p.m., when officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting at the intersection of West 70th Street and Linwood Avenue in front of Linwood Public Charter School. When they arrived, officers found two males inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shreveport police officers responding to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West 70th Street and Linwood Avenue late Sunday afternoon arrived to find two males inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital by Shreveport Fire Department ambulances. As of Sunday night, police had confirmed one of those men has died while the other remains in critical condition.

Shortly after 6 p.m., another call came in reporting a shooting on West 70th Street and Gilbert Avenue. There, officers found a woman fatally inside a vehicle. Witnesses said the shootings were part of a rolling gunfight that concluded on West 70th Street where the deceased female was found.

The fatal shootings became the second and third in the city on Sunday after an early morning argument outside a north Shreveport liquor store led to a shooting that left one man dead and a bystander injured after she was run over by the suspect’s getaway car.

The spate of violence had Shreveport police working three active violent crime scenes within a span of 45 minutes Sunday afternoon. Minutes before the shootings broke out along 70th Street, officers responding to reports of an armed person on Abilene Street near Fairfield and Thornhill Avenues arrived to find an elderly woman who was suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts to her face.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the stabbing was not related to the shootings and her godson has been arrested in connection with the case.