SPD working shooting in west Shreveport that left 3 injured, 1 critically

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a west Shreveport shooting that left a woman fighting for her life and injured a man and a child.

According to early reports, Shreveport police responded to a call from the area around Hollywood and Fairy Avenues, and when they arrived, they found the three victims who had been shot inside their vehicle.

The woman was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition, while the man and child suffered only minor injuries.

Within an hour of the shootings, however, Shreveport police took two people into custody in the 3200 block of Wagner Street, just a few blocks from where the original shooting call came it.

It is unknown at this time whether the two taken into custody are related to the triple shooting.

