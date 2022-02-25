BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars after police say he led them on a lengthy pursuit Thursday night into Shreveport and back in a stolen car, only stopping when spike strips were deployed on Airline Drive.

According to Bossier City police, 22-year-old Malik Taylor Montrez was driving without a license and speeding when an officer tried to pull him over on Schex Drive at Barksdale Blvd. Instead of stopping, Montrez took off, speeding, ignoring traffic lights, and driving recklessly.

During the chase, which went into Shreveport, down I-49 and back up again and back into Bossier, they realized the car was stolen.

Montrez was taken into custody in the Taco Bell parking lot after police disabled the vehicle with a spike-strip on Airline near the fast-food restaurant.

In addition to driving without a license, Montrez was booked into the Bossier City Jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, turning movements and required signals, illegal possession of stolen things.