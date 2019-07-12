Springhill man arrested in connection with pool hall shooting

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is now in custody in connection with a shooting at a Gibsland pool hall over the weekend that left three people wounded.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Jeffrey V. Walker of Springhill was arrested in Denton County, Texas by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says Walker was seen on cell phone videos and identified by several witnesses as one of the shooters in two separate but related events at the Gibsland pool hall.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Walker is also accused of later shooting out the back window of a car, with several people inside, near I-20.

Both are believed to be gang-related and retaliation for comments made on social media.

Walker’s brother was also arrested on unrelated charges out of Webster Parish.

Walker will be returned to Bienville and held on a $1.3 million bond.

The sheriff’s department is still following other leads relating to the pool hall shooting.

