SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven people were charged with drug trafficking on June 29 in an investigation by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office into a meth trafficking ring.

These charges follow arrests made in 2021 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. SPSO says the investigation began in Dec 2020 after Lionel Somersall Jr. was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule II during a traffic stop. He was driving a Ford truck belonging to Thomas Dew.

Between Feb 2021 through the summer of 2021, T.N.T. Agents say they uncovered communication between the seven subjects about selling and using narcotics. Deputies arrested all seven subjects between Aug and Sep 2021 on multiple felony drug and firearms charges. Officials report they found over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms during the investigation and arrests.

Lionel George Somersoll Jr. of Zwolle and Kenneth Ray Smith of Many are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Thomas Dewayne Dew of Many also faces charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a felon, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Joseph Vern Lewing of Many, Sharon Nichole Taylor of Robeline, and Gary Dewayne Smith of Zwolle are charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Christy Rene Mcpherson of Many faces charges for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a felon.