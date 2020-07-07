SPSO: Couple jailed; start-up farming business thwarted after visit from narcs

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Zwolle couple’s agricultural career came to a screeching halt Monday when Sabine Parish narcotics agents paid a visit to their garden, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

Celeste Dionne Rivers, 31, and John Olynn Napier II, 42, were arrested after the Sabine Parish deputies, along with agents from the Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team and the Tri Parish Task Force found 24 potted marijuana plants growing in the backyard of the home they shared on Highway 171, just outside Zwolle, Mitchell said.

Rivers and Napier were taken into custody and were booked into jail on 24 counts of Cultivation of marijuana. In addition, Napier was charged with one count of possession of Schedule I with intent and four counts of Schedule III.

