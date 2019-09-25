St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking information about vandalism to Veterans Memorial

The Sheriff of St. Landry Parish says he’s determined to find those responsible for vandalizing the Veteran’s Memorial along Highway 182.

Pat Mason Guillory is the project chairperson of the St. Landry Parish Veterans’ Memorial.

Guillory says she is heartbroken knowing someone would take the time to deface property that has some much meaning.

“To do something like this is telling me that you have no respect for mankind, no respect at all.”

Guillory says some kind of security will have to be installed at the memorial.

”We’re going to have to come up with some type of solution to protect this property.”

An architect who checks the site on a regular basis found the graffiti Monday.

“This is not a picnic area. This is not a place for people to come and just trash it,” Guillory added.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his father was a veteran and he has a brick at the memorial.

“I’m going to put this on CrimeStoppers and we’re going to pay a reward to catch the culprits that did this,” the sheriff stated.

Guidroz said vandalizing a memorial dedicated to veterans and to military men and women is a big deal.

“Put your energy toward something positive. Go cut the grass, go weed eat, but don’t destroy the monument that’s so important to all of us.”