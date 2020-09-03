Stabbing, armed robbery land Shreveport man behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man wanted for stabbing one man and robbing another at gunpoint is now behind bars.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested 21-year-old Myron Taylor early Thursday morning following a stabbing in the 3100 block of Stonewall.

Taylor allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old man multiple times during an argument over money. He’s also accused of hitting the man with a glass bottle.

The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Witnesses identified Taylor as the suspect and he was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators later learned that Taylor may have been involved in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver earlier this week.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday a man told officers that after he made a pizza delivery to 5800 block of South Lakeshore Dr. when he was approached by Taylor who asked to use his phone.

When the man refused, Taylor allegedly pulled out a grey and black handgun, took the man’s vehicle and phone and drove away.

Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit were notified and recovered surveillance video that captured the crime and placed photos on the Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

On Sept. 2, detectives received a tip from Crime Stoppers that identified Taylor as the person in the photos.

Detectives later located evidence from both crimes and recovered the pizza delivery driver’s vehicle near Taylor’s home.

Taylor was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and one count of Armed Robbery.

