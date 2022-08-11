SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police.

SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.

The arrest was related to an incident on August 8 just before 10 p.m. when police say Boykin stabbed the victim, who was giving him a ride, and took his car.

Police got a warrant for Boykin’s arrest charging him with one count of second-degree robbery.