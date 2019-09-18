Standoff underway in Shreveport following shots fired call

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are on the scene of a standoff in the Hyde Park area.

According to SPD around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a call about shots fired at a woman over a dispute near Kingston Rd.

Police said witnesses allegedly saw two suspects run inside a home in the 700 block of Kingstowne Place and they have refused to come out.

SWAT and hostage negotiators are on the scene but have not made contact with the suspects.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

