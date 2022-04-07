SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Opening volleys were exchanged by prosecutors and defense attorneys Thursday morning in the trial of the two men accused in the January 2019 death of Shreveport police officer Chatéri Payne.

Tre’vion Anderson, 29, and 41-year-old Glenn Frierson are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death of the young police officer.

A third defendant, 24-year-old Lawrence Pierre, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the case and was immediately sentenced to mandatory life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Although Pierre’s case is closed, and his attorney claims he will not testify against his former co-defendants, his presence loomed large as Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Brittany Green outlined the prosecution’s case in her opening argument.

Green told the six-man, six-woman jury, that the state will prove that Anderson, Frierson, and Pierre conspired to commit murder – “they had a plot, a plan, a conspiracy,” which Green added, “was conceived by Anderson.”

Anderson was Payne’s live-in boyfriend and father of her 2-year-old child, Green said, and Payne was “a 22-year-old young mother with a 2-year-old, a new rookie with the Shreveport Police Department, a rising star on her way to big things.”

“She was everything Tre’vion Anderson wasn’t.”

Payne took “great steps” to get away from Anderson, Green said, and had put down a deposit on an apartment where she planned to move with her little girl.

But Anderson was not happy, Green continued, and, motivated by jealousy, power and control, he began his recruiting effort, bringing in Frierson and Pierre.

Though she stopped short of saying Pierre would testify against his former co-defendants, she alluded to him dropping the dime on them. “The thing about a conspiracy,” Green said, “is that someone always tells.

“Without the information from one, none of us would be here.”

Representing Anderson, attorney John Bokenfohr told the jury, which is made up of 11 white people and one African American man, with one African American alternate juror, that his client is innocent.

He said Anderson was inside the house he and Payne shared in the 1600 block of Midway when he heard shots ring out, he went and got his gun and discharged a couple of shots in the back of the house.

Bokenfohr added that Anderson immediately called 911 to get an ambulance to the scene, and the defense will prove Anderson’s innocence.

Mary Harried, who represents Frierson, described her client to the jury as a man who lived in the community, cut hair for a living and was accused of something he did not do.

She added that once the prosecution put on their evidence, “they will not be able to meet the burden of proof. The first witness called was Payne’s grandmother, who was on the telephone with her when she was shot. She said Anderson got on the phone and told her Payne had been shot and there was a lot of blood. She said she told Anderson to call an ambulance, and then she and her son – Payne’s father – drove to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital, where Payne was taken.