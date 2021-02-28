State Fire Marshal charges Natchitoches man with negligent arson in October fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 50-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested on a charge of negligent arson relative to an October fire, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

Thursday, SFM issued a misdemeanor summons for Robert Hull in regard to an Oct. 6 fire at the Natchitoches commercial building where he allegedly was operating his mechanic and tire shop without permission.

The SFM said on the afternoon of Oct. 6, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No.9 responded to a report of a commercial fire located in the 2700 block of US Highway 71, in which one injury was reported.

The SFM was requested to assist with the investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, deputies believe the fire was caused by a mixture of ignitable vapors from vehicle being worked on and an electrical spark from nearby equipment operating at the same time.

Deputies learned Hull, the business owner and his son allegedly were working inside of building after allegedly being directed by the building owner not to be inside nor conducting the type of operations they were.

The SFM’s office said a local law enforcement agency recently charged Hull with criminal trespassing in same case.