LSP investigates BCPD officer-involved fatal shooting; officers placed on leave

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a Saturday evening officer-involved shooting in Bossier City.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bossier City, by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD).

According to Bossier Police, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, BCPD officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Plaza Circle.

LSP/BCO’s preliminary investigation determined that after the officers made contact with the residents, an altercation occurred with a male subject. During that altercation, the male was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave according to Bossier City Police Department policy until the completion of that investigation.

The LSP/BFO investigation of the shooting remains active and ongoing, according to the LSP/BCO.

