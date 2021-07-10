State police investigate DWI crash involving Plaquemine police officer

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Plaquemine police officer is under investigation following a DWI crash.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne confirms one of his officers was involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to a preliminary report from Louisiana State Police, a vehicle traveled off of the roadway and struck a business and a parked vehicle. The driver was arrested for DWI (driving while intoxicated) and careless operation.

The officer has not yet been identified, but Payne said as of now he is not facing disciplinary actions.

“Until I receive some paperwork involving what the investigation has turned out, no there are no repercussions at this time,” said Payne.

The Chief said he could not go into detail about the crash, but says the officer was off duty at the time of the crash.

“I was contacted about the incident. I recuse my agency from investigating due to the young man working for me,” said Payne.

The incident caused damage to a vehicle and left a hole in a nearby business. The business owner said she was not contacted by police and learned of the incident from someone who was passing by and called her.

Payne said, it would be premature to take action before the investigation is completed, but when it is he will act accordingly.

“If I get verbal or a report from state police that gives me a little bit of background involving the accident then I would take appropriate action at that time,” said Payne.