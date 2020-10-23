Baby taken from Monroe hospital in backpack found safe after LSP issues endangered child alert

MONROE, La. (KTAL/WGNO) – The newborn baby taken from a Monroe hospital late Thursday night has been found safe, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing child advisory describing 35-year-old Travis Hargrove as the “possible father” who allegedly put the newborn inside a black backpack and walked out of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe just before 11:30 p.m. on October 22.

The newborn, Travis Hargrove, Jr., was born just after 7 a.m. on October 22 with a medical condition that requires treatment, according to the LSP.

Authorities have not released additional details on where or how the baby was found, or whether Hargrove was taken into custody.

The hospital has since issued a statement saying appropriate security and safety measures were in place at the time of the abduction and that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.