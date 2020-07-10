State Police on the hunt for suspect in SW Arkansas murder

HOWARD CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — State Police are actively searching for a suspect who is believed to have shot and killed a woman in southwest Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday Howard County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of 50-year-old Betty Renee Burgess inside a home in the 100 block of Hwy 246 in Umpire.

Witnesses told law enforcement officers they saw a Nashville man armed with a shotgun at the backdoor of Burgess’ home shortly before deputies arrived at the scene.

The suspect was last seen driving away in an orange or yellow 2008 Ford Ranger displaying Arkansas license plate 200 UVJ.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is coordinating the crime scene investigation while Highway Patrol ground and air troopers are looking for the man wanted for questioning.

Meanwhile, Burgess’ body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

Anyone who has information about the murder or if you see the suspect’s vehicle you are urged to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 845-2626.

