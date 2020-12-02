State Police seize more than $160k in heroin, cocaine on I-10

(KLFY) — Louisiana State Police seized more than $160,000 in drugs following traffic stops on I-10.

With an increase in traffic on Louisiana roadways, State Police say they increased their enforcement efforts which removed 3 pounds of heroin and 5 pounds of cocaine, for a combined street value of $166,000.

Troopers with LSP, along with the help of K9 Jack, say they will continue to work diligently to keep illegal drugs off the streets of “this great state”.

