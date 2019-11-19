State rests in Grover Cannon capital murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The state has rested its case with testimony and evidence tying bullet casings found at the scene to a gun police say Grover Cannon used another shooting less than a month before.

Cannon, 31, is on trial for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of SPD Officer Thomas LaValley in August 2015.

On the stand Tuesday afternoon, forensic firearms examiner Carla White testified that a .9mm cartridge found at the LaValley crime scene came from the same weapon used to shoot Darren Williams on July 15. Williams was shot three times, but survived and later identified Cannon as the gunman. A second-degree attempted murder warrant was issued for Cannon’s arrest on July 23, just 12 days before Thomas LaValley was shot and killed inside Cannon’s sister’s home. While that case is still pending, Williams testified Monday at Cannon’s trial.

Cannon is accused in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. (Source: LaValley family)

Police say they found a .9mm handgun inside the shed where Cannon was discovered hiding before his arrest 18 hours after and a few blocks away from the scene of LaValley’s murder.

White also testified that all the other casings found at the scene, including the bullet that killed him, were from a .40mm Glock handgun, likely LaValley’s service weapon, which has never been found.

As the trial entered its sixth day, jurors heard from SPD Sgt. Shawn Hindenberger, who testified about his interviews with Cannon’s mother and sister from the night of the officer’s murder. Over defense objections, the judge allowed the state to play portions of those interviews, which contradicted their testimony in open court on Sunday. In that video, Cannon’s sister Latauria described the family’s fear of Cannon, saying earlier that day that Cannon even rapped, “B**** I’ll kill you, shoot you in the face.” On Sunday, Lautauria Cannon testified that she did not remember her brother making threats.

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case on Wednesday morning. There is no word yet on whether Cannon will take the stand in his own defense.

