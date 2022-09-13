SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 11 days of testimony in the double murder trial of 37-year-old DeWayne Watson, the prosecution has rested.

Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Jose, who offered him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent.

Heather and Kelly Jose

The Joses’ bodies were found inside their Kia sedan parked under a metal carport in an unoccupied home in the 3400 block of Penick Street. The house in the Queensborough neighborhood is about a block-and-a-half from the home where Watkins was arrested late the following evening, after an almost-six-hour standoff.

The state’s case included a plethora of witnesses that ranged from Kelly Jose’s children, who were the last to see the couple alive, fire investigators, police officers, and experts who analyze DNA, ballistics and digital and phone records. Some witnesses were incarcerated, inside the house where Watson was captured, or had knowledge linking Watson to the crime.

A large part of the state’s case rested on surveillance video strategically placed at several angles atop a jewelry kiosk inside Mall St. Vincent. Footage shows the Joses shopping with Kelly’s children and Watkins milling about.

Surveillance cameras atop a kiosk in Mall St. Vincent allowed Shreveport police to track the Joses family throughout the mall – and also follow DeWayne Watkins’ movement.

Surveillance cameras atop a kiosk in Mall St. Vincent allowed Shreveport police to track the Joses family throughout the mall and follow DeWayne Watkins’ movement. Video from the gas station on Jewella Ave. showed Watkins’ face clearly visible as he held a gas pump before neighbors reported the Joses’ white Kia sedan in flames across the street from their house, a block or so from the gas station.

The most poignant surveillance video shows Heather Jose through the camera of a Chase Bank ATM withdrawing cash and speaking to someone in the back seat of her car with Kelly Jose’s body slumped over the console next to her.

Police believe the suspect had already shot Kelly in the back of the head at this point. Investigators believe the killer shot Heather in the metal carport where their killer directed her after she withdrew $800 from the account.

The state rested its case around noon Tuesday. The jury spent the morning looking over hard copies of evidence, photos and power-point presentations that the prosecution introduced on a screen in the courtroom during the past 11 days of testimony.

When court resumed Tuesday afternoon, the defense only called two witnesses. One was a Shreveport Police corporal who drove two men found walking in a liquor store parking lot to the Shreveport Police station for an interview. The lot is near the location officers found the Joses’ burning car. One of those men, Bill Ester, also testified.

Ester is currently in prison, serving an eight-year sentence for a simple burglary committed on Dec. 7, 2018, almost a month after the Joses’ murders. He was in the home in the 3600 block of Penick Street on the day the Joses’ died and gave testimony regarding the other people inside the house where he had taken a friend to buy narcotics.

However, the prosecution disputed Ester’s testimony during its cross-examination because he told different stories in the two interviews by law enforcement after the Joses’ murders and one by a grand jury.

Caddo Assistant District Attorney Bill Edwards read from a transcript from Ester’s grand jury testimony, who said he could not read. Ester denied he said what the transcript revealed.

It is unknown whether the Caddo District Attorney’s office will pursue perjury charges.

After the jury reviews hard copies of any remaining evidence shown on a screen in court and the attorneys agree on the judge’s instructions to the jury, closing arguments are expected. They could come as soon as late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon.