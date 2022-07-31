SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stolen vehicle led Shreveport police on a chase through the Allendale neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.

The chase began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Ford St. As the stolen car fled, police say the suspects threw evidence out of the vehicle. The car drove north through Allendale at moderate speeds before it stopped on Dale St. in front of the Canaan Towers Apartments.

Police chase ends in front of Cannan Tower Apartments (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officers later recovered the evidence thrown out of the car. Police arrested the two subjects involved. The investigation is ongoing as they work to identify the suspects and determine how the car was stolen.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.