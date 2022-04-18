TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas law enforcement arrested a Texarkana man after a pursuit in a stolen car and then on foot Friday morning.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Matlock was traveling west on U.S. Highway 82Win the Redlick area when he spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen around 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 22-year-old Sammy Joe Tinsley, refused to stop for the deputy and sparked a brief pursuit.

Officers from the Nash Police Department assisted Bowie County deputies with the pursuit which ended on a dirt lane off of Tri State Road. Tinsely abandoned his car and tried to run away but was quickly caught by Nash Police Officer Dustin Thompson.

Tinsley was booked into the Bi-State Jail and is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and evading arrest (on foot).