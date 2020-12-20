Stolen car pursuit in Many leads to crash involving Sabine Parish deputy

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish deputy has been taken to a hospital following a car chase in Many that ended in a crash Saturday evening.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. the town of Many. SPSO deputies and Many police were chasing after a stolen car when one of the deputy’s patrol units collided with the vehicle.

(Photo: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SPSO says the deputy involved in the crash was taken to Sabine Medical Center to be checked out. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.