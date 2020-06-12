Stonewall man charged, accused of killing DeSoto Parish deputy in February car crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Stonewall man has been charged in connection to a car crash in February that claimed the life of a Desoto Parish deputy.

DeSoto parish Deputy Donna Richardson-Below (Photo: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office/FB)

According to Louisiana State Police, 34-year-old Richard Wimer is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation in the death of DeSoto Parish Deputy Donna Richardson-Below.

The crash happened on Wednesday, February 12 just before 8:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 west of Louisiana Highway 3248. Investigators say a Wimer, who was driving a 2008 Jeep Cherokee, was entering a curve while traveling east on U.S. Highway 84. At the same time, Deputy Richardson-Below was traveling west on U.S. Highway 84 in an unmarked DeSoto Parish Sherriff’s Office’s Ford Crown Victoria.

Wimer reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crossed a double yellow line, which resulted in crashing into Richardson-Below’s Crown Victoria. Richardson-Below, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Wimer, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were gathered and submitted for analysis.

Wimer was arrested Friday morning and he was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.