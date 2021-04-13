Stray bullet from drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres injures 1, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say someone was struck by gunfire at a convenience store during a drive-by shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:00 p.m. about a shooting at West Canal Boulevard & West 70th Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two cars were shooting at each other and a stray bullet went into a Sam’s Grocery convenience store and hit a person.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.