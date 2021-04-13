Stray bullet from drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres injures 1, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say someone was struck by gunfire at a convenience store during a drive-by shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:00 p.m. about a shooting at West Canal Boulevard & West 70th Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two cars were shooting at each other and a stray bullet went into a Sam’s Grocery convenience store and hit a person.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive from their injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.