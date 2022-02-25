NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police are investigating after a person was hit by a stray bullet Wednesday night.

NPD originally responded to reports of gunshots in the area around Thomas St. and Prather St. When they arrived they were told a person was wounded by a stray bullet inside their home on the 500 block of Sanford St.

They were taken to a hospital in Rapides Parish with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police say there were more than twenty bullet casings in the area. The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. You can also report an anonymous tip through the Natchitoches Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 238-2388. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.