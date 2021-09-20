Student arrested for allegedly threatening gun violence at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 14-year-old student was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a social media post about gun violence at Southwood High School.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m. the teenager was arrested and charged with terrorizing after being questioned by deputies. He was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Detective Cpl. Thomas Lites received a report about a gang-related social media post threatening gun violence at Southwood High School. During the investigation, the 14-year-old was identified as the owner of the social media account.

This arrest comes after multiple students were arrested last week following several fights at the school.

“There is no room for gang fights and violence in our schools”, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. “Students that want an education should be provided an environment conducive for education.”

Due to ongoing security concerns, additional CPSO deputies will continue to patrol the school campus.