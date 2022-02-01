RICHFIELD Minn. (WFLA) — A student was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Minnesota school, according to police.

Chief Jay Henthorne said at around 12:07 p.m., officers found two students shot on the sidewalk outside the South Education Center.

Both students were taken to a hospital, but one of the students died of his injuries. The other remains in critical condition.

“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” Henthorne said.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) at the scene. A KARE photographer living near the school said he counted 30 to 40 squads from different agencies.

Henthorne said the mutual aid was important, especially in times like this.

Prior to the press conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote that state law enforcement was looking into the situation.

“I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield,” Walz said. “Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely.

A school official said the school system is working to support families, friends, and other people who knew the students.

“To us, there are students that come through our doors every day,” said Sandra Lewandowski, superintendent of District 287. “We care for them, and this is a terrible tragedy and loss.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.