Students arrested for assaulting police at top-ranking north Texas high school

LITTLE ELM, Texas (NBC) – Four students were arrested at a North Texas High school after they assaulted police officers during an on-campus protest Friday.

Officials said a planned student protest organized at Little Elm High School became disruptive and police were called in to “calm things down.”

Police said Little Elm officers were assaulted and that four students were arrested.

Police did not say how many officers were assaulted, how they were assaulted, or if they were injured.

Social media posts indicate the protest was tied to a report of sexual assault involving a student that other students said wasn’t being addressed by the district.

Both the school district and police, in a shared statement posted on social media Friday afternoon, said, “the demonstration was a result of a social media post the day before that contained inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago.”

Police and school officials said the school day resumed after calm was restored inside the school.