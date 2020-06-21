Summer Grove: Sunday morning shootings leave victim critical, suspect injured

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-Sunday-morning shooting in southwest Shreveport that left one man critically injured, a suspect recovering from non-life-threatening injuries and a third suspect at large.

Just after 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of shootings at a residence in the 3200 block of Ardis Taylor Road in the Summer Grove neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner suffering from a gunshot wound and another man shot in the leg.

The initial investigation revealed that two suspects went into the garage of the victim’s residence and after a verbal exchange, fired at the homeowner, striking him in the chest. The homeowner then fired back, striking one of the suspects in the leg.

The homeowner was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health in life-threatening condition; the suspect also was taken to Ochsner’s LSU where he is expected to make a full recovery.

A third suspect fled the scene in what police describe as a dark red or burgundy SUV.

Detectives are at the scene gathering evidence and interviewing possible witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

