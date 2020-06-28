Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a man in north Shreveport.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Building No. 7 at Bayou Oaks Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

Witnesses told police the suspect drove up in a white Mitsubishi with darkened windows and shot the victim and then drove off.

The suspect is described as a Black male from 16-to-20 years-old, wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and either a white or blue mask.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.

