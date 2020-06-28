Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a man in north Shreveport.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Building No. 7 at Bayou Oaks Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

Witnesses told police the suspect drove up in a white Mitsubishi with darkened windows and shot the victim and then drove off.

The suspect is described as a Black male from 16-to-20 years-old, wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and either a white or blue mask.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss