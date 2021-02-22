Sunday-morning fatal shooting believed to be the result of argument gone south

SHREVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man died yesterday after being shot during a dispute.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Pier Landing Apartments in the 3600 block of Dee Street.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, an adult male, who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU health, where he later died.

At the scene, officers detained an adult male suspect for questioning, but he has not been arrested or charged at this time.

Violent Crimes and crime scene investigators conducted an investigation at the scene, and interviewed multiple witnesses were interviewed.

Preliminary information suggested the victim and suspect engaged in a heated altercation that accelerated to the point when both men allegedly produced firearms.

After the victim allegedly produced a firearm, the suspect allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still on-going.