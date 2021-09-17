Surveillance video shows officer hitting murder suspect during arrest in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals Service is looking into an incident involving a member of their task force after surveillance video showed an officer striking an apparent suspect.

The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video showed a suspect in handcuffs being hit in the face as he’s being walked out of a Jackson home. 12 News spoke to the mother of the man who was arrested. She said the violence was not necessary in the arrest and that her son is innocent.

The mother said her son and his friend, who were both seen in the video, are suspects in a deadly shooting that happened in Canton in August 2021. The shooting resulted in the deaths of a six-year-old and Tracy Wilder, 42.

At this time, the two suspects who were arrested have not officially been identified. 12 News reached out to the U.S. Marshals. They are aware of the incident, and we are waiting for an official statement from them.