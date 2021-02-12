Suspect accused in 2020 fatal car chase from Bossier to Shreveport pleads not guilty

Robert Traylor, 33, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges related to a high-speed chase in February 2020 that killed one person and injured five others. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of leading police on a high-speed car chase through Bossier and into Shreveport last year that resulted in a crash that claimed one life and left five people injured has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges related to the case.

According to a Bill of Information filed on Feb. 1 in Caddo District Court, 33-year-old Robert Traylor was formally charged with one count of vehicular homicide, four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, and one count of aggravated flight from an officer in the February 2020 crash.

According to court documents, it all happened in the early-morning hours of Feb. 21, 2020, when Bossier officers tried to pull him over in his Ford 150 as was getting on I-20 West from Old Minden Road because the taillights were out.

Instead of stopping, police say got on the interstate and accelerated. The two BPCD officers pursued the truck, which left I-20 in Shreveport and allegedly continued at a high rate of speed into residential neighborhoods before entering downtown Shreveport where he merged into traffic

on the eastbound one-way Crockett Street heading west.

Near the intersection of Crockett and Spring Streets, Traylor crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jeremy Jefferson, pushing Jefferson’s vehicle into an Infinity, whose driver told police she saw the chase and stopped to try to avoid it.

After investigations from detectives on both sides of the river that included interviewing multiple witnesses, Bossier police arrested Traylor on March 9 and charged him with three counts of false imprisonment, one count of resisting an officer, one count of DWI first offense, and several traffic violations.

Traylor remained in Bossier Max on a $250,000 bond for the next 10 months – until Jan. 7, 2021, when a Bossier District judge released him to Caddo Parish authorities after he was approved to attend Teen Challenge, a year-long drug rehabilitation program for teens and adults in Shreveport.

Traylor was taken into custody by Caddo Parish deputies and booked into Caddo Correction Center on theft, vehicular homicide, four counts of first-degree vehicle negligent injuring, aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of driving under suspension, with bonds totaling $211,750.

In addition, he was charged with being an in-state fugitive and a parole fugitive, and also has a pending misdemeanor charge in Caddo Parish, for allegedly stealing a wheelchair from Ochsner LSU Health on March 5, 2020. He also pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Also on Feb. 1, the Caddo Parish Public Defenders Office filed a motion asking Presiding Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to release Traylor on his own recognizance to attend the Teen Challenge program.

In response, the Caddo District Attorney filed a sealed response to the motion, which will be argued on March 31.