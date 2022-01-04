Shreveport man accused in death of teenage son appears in Caddo District Court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 45-year-old man charged with negligent homicide in the death of his teenage son made his first appearance in Caddo Parish District Court on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Ebarb is charged in the death of 16-year-old Tony Ebarb, and his 15-year-old son is being held in Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on the same charge as his father.

During his appearance, via video from Caddo Correctional Center, Ebarb told the Court that he is unable to pay for an attorney, so the Court appointed the Caddo Parish Indigent Defenders Office to represent him.

Ebarb will be back in court on Feb. 1 for a preliminary examination, at which time homicide detectives will share evidence from their investigation. Caddo District Judge Chris Victory, who has been assigned to preside over the case, will determine whether there is enough evidence to go forward to trial.

According to Shreveport police, Ebarb and his sons went to visit a family friend Sunday on Mansfield Road and that friend sold Ebarb a rifle. When they got in their vehicle to leave, the rifle was put in the backseat with the boys, and the family then went to the Burger King in the 100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, just east of the Interstate 49 exit.

Around 3 that afternoon, Ebarb placed their order, paid, and was waiting at the window when his 15-year-old son allegedly discharged the rifle, hitting his brother.

The 15-year-old immediately cried out, said his brother was wounded and the elder Ebarb rushed to Christus Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of East Bert Kouns, where his 16-year-old was pronounced dead.