Suspect accused of robbing Shreveport man at gunpoint behind bars thanks to Crime Stoppers tip

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint outside of a Shreveport apartment complex is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Jawon Houston, 22, was arrested on Friday by SPD’s Warrants Unit and the U.S. Marshal Task Force at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Rd.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, back on April 19 officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 6700 block of Buncombe Rd. The man told police that after walking a friend back to his apartment he was approached by Houston. The victim said he and Houston got into an argument that turned physical and Houston wrestled him to the ground.

SPD detectives said Houston allegedly choked the victim and took his car keys. When the victim tried to follow Houston, he pointed a gun at him and drove away in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to obtain a warrant charging Houston with one count of Armed Robbery. His bond was set at $150,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, on May 16 officers responded to an armed robbery at the Raceway gas station in the 1900 block of North Market St.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Houston charging him with another count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Bond was set at $200,000.

Detectives were able to collect images from surveillance video that were released the Crime Stoppers network and within hours, SPD received a tip that led to identifying the alleged robber as Houston.

Houtson was booked into the Shreveport City jail on his warrants.