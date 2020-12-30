                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Suspect and employee exchange gunfire during attempted robbery at AR fast food restaurant

Crime

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

MAUMELLE, Ark. – An attempted robbery at an Arkansas fast food restaurant led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and an employee.

According to investigators, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday a man tried to break into the Sonic in Maumelle.

The employee told police that the suspect attempted to break the glass door to gain entry, then there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the employee trapped inside.

The suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction before police arrived.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Maumelle Police at 501-851-1337.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss