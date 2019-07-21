Suspect arrested for fatal shooting over parking dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect is facing second-degree murder charges after a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police arrested Ronald Parker for the shooting death of Roderick Gaut.

Gaut was shot Saturday afternoon outside a home located in the 1200 block of East Washington Street. Gaut was taken to Ochsner’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Parker allegedly shot Gaut following a brief verbal exchange between the two. Authorities recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the crime there at the home of Parker. Parker is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.