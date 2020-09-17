Suspect arrested for murder in overnight shooting of Bossier City man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a Bossier City man overnight is now behind bars on murder charges.

According to Bossier City Police, on Thursday detectives arrested 20-year-old Tyler Raymond Squyres, of Bossier City, and charged him with second degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Austin Heim, of Bossier City.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Broadway Dr.

When officers arrived they found Heim inside the home with gunshot wound to the chest.

Heim was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation detectives found evidence that Squyres shot Heim during a domestic disturbance.

Squyres was booked into the Bossier City Jail and his bond has been set at $500,000.

