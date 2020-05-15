Suspect arrested for shooting near Natchitoches city park

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots near a local city park.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday next to Ross Williams Park in the 1400 block of Dean St.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department 19-year-old Derek Tatum was taken into custody for shooting an assault style rifle close to the park.

When officers arrived witnesses told them Tatum was walking around earlier in the area with an assault style rifle.

A short while later police found Tatum and the rifle hidden in bushes near the park.

Tatum was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits of Natchitoches.

