SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a suspect related to the fatal Hollywood Heights shooting Monday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Bordelon, 19-year-old Jacorion Robinson was taken to the station Wednesday for questioning. He was then booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 27-year-old Shaundowian Whitehead of the 1800 block of West Jordan St.

Cpl. Bordelon was not able to confirm whether any other arrests are expected.

Police received a shots fired call around 11:40 a.m. Monday in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood. Once on scene, Whitehead’s body was found outside a house in the 4900 block of Haywood Place.

Whitehead’s killing was Shreveport’s seventh homicide so far in 2022.