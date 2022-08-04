Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June.

Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport police say they developed Cook as a suspect after evidence was gathered at the scene and investigators canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses and video.

SPD officers executed the warrant just after 5 a.m. with the assistance of the Shreveport City Marshal Office, SPD Warrants Division, U.S. Marshal Task Force, and SPD K-9 Unit. Cooks was taken into custody without incident and remains held at the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not been set.

According to online booking records, following his arrest, Cook admitted to shooting and killing Wyatt during a drug exchange.