Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Shreveport native

Update:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a Shreveport native.

According to Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. of BRPD, 27-year-old Connor Regan, of 8939 Jefferson Hwy., was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Kinnedy Smith.

Regan allegedly stabbed Smith to death during a domestic dispute.

Original:

Louisiana State Police apprehended a suspect in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Kinnedy Smith, who was found dead Saturday morning in an apartment on Jefferson Highway.

LSP arrested a 27-year-old in Crowley after Smith’s body was found.

The suspect was placed in a local hospital for his injuries and will be transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison upon his release from the hospital, according to Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The suspect will face a second degree murder charge, according to Mckneely.